CCM Investment Advisers LLC Takes $7.14 Million Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after buying an additional 1,229,247 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Jabil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 306,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jabil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jabil by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after acquiring an additional 825,676 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,338,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,341 shares of company stock worth $2,494,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 718,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

