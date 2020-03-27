CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in BP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in BP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

BP stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,161,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,347,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

