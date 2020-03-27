CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,241,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.85.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

