CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 4,256,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,378,947. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

