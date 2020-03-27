CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,965.39

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,965.39 and $2,213.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

