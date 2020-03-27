CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 27th total of 727,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 26,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,021. The company has a market cap of $175.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.