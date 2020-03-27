Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $1.79 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.26. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,119.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. Research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 70,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Planning Corp boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 55,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

