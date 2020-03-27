Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 1,119.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $28.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

