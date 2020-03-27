Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 28,368 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 28,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,092 ($9,329.12).

On Wednesday, March 18th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 26,753 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350.60 ($7,038.41).

On Monday, January 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 408 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($198.58).

Shares of Centaur Media stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The stock had a trading volume of 5,754,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,600. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of $36.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is -0.49%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

