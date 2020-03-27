Centauri Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $31,340.53 and $6.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.04864570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036716 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011008 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

