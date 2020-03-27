Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,590,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.35% of Centene worth $351,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Centene by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Centene by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 96,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

