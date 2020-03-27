Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

