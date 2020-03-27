Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.36.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.45 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.41.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

