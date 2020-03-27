Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

TSE:CG traded down C$1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.35. 982,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.41. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -75.55.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

