Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$13.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.58.

CG stock traded down C$1.10 on Friday, hitting C$8.35. 982,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,604. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.55.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

