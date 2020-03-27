Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 27th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CETV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 47,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CETV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CETV traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,624. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $833.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 17.15%.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

