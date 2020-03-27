Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.08 Million

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post sales of $56.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.05 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $56.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $220.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $223.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.60 million, with estimates ranging from $221.60 million to $225.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.