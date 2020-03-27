Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Central Securities worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Securities by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Central Securities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Central Securities stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,873. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 5,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 5,325 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $171,944.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,216.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,506 shares of company stock valued at $753,092.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

