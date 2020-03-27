Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 50 at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 82.95 ($1.09).

LON CNA opened at GBX 40.66 ($0.53) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.55 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current year.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

