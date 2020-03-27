Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,554,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 27th total of 8,180,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $336.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.86. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

