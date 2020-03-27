Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 146.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 661,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 984,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDAY opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

