Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Trimmed by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 729.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,141 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

