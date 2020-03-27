Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) PT Lowered to $52.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of CERN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,149. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in Cerner by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 282,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 166,530 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas raised its holdings in Cerner by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in Cerner by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,830,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after buying an additional 622,500 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America now owns 185,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

