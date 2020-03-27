CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWC. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.40 ($117.91).

CWC stock traded down €10.50 ($12.21) on Friday, reaching €81.60 ($94.88). 31,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.10 ($88.49) and a 12 month high of €111.80 ($130.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

