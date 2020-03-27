C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the February 27th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other C&F Financial news, EVP John A. Seaman III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $38,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,145 shares of company stock worth $75,376. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

