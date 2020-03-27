CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in March

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,635,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the February 27th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,588. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.