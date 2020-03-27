Cfra Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $35.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cfra from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,041. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

