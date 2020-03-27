Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58.

CIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

CIA traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 232,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,666. The company has a market capitalization of $672.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.86. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.07.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

