Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $149.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.13. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.44.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $143,293.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,458 shares of company stock worth $279,330. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.