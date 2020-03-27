Charles F. Serianni Sells 1,500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. 1,612,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

