Charles Muth Sells 8,000 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.12. 4,072,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,171,821. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 93,371 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

