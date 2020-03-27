Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 224,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRL traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $126.23. 538,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

