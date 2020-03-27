Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 27th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,926,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth $4,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 274,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

