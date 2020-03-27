Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Shares of CRL traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 534,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,493. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $78,648,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,215.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

