Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $14.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,911. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $343.15 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.78 and its 200 day moving average is $470.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

