Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 6.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,743,000 after buying an additional 26,709 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $14.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,721. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $343.15 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

