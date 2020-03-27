Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,300 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the February 27th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 486,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.71%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

