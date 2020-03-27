Cheesecake Factory Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,731 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,631 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

CAKE traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,489,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $848.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

