Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Chemed worth $84,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $15,215,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Chemed by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $418.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.67. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $313.49 and a 12 month high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

