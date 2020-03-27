Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 1,333.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 674,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.44% of Chemours worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chemours by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Chemours by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chemours by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

NYSE CC traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 4,277,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,334. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

