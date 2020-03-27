Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,076 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.29% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $56,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $489,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 1,079,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,360. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.72.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc bought 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.