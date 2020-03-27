Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.51% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,996. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.66%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

