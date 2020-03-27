Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,112,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,723,000 after purchasing an additional 472,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,647,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

