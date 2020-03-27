Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 273,454 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Chevron worth $271,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

CVX traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,402,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.