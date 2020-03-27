Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 27th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

