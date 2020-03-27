Childrens Place (PLCE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Childrens Place (NASDAQ: PLCE):

3/26/2020 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Childrens Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/18/2020 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

3/13/2020 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – Childrens Place had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

1/30/2020 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

PLCE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 23,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

