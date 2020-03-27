Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,487 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $258.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day moving average is $270.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

