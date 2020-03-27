China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the February 27th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ JRJC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,381. China Finance Online has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

