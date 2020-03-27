China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNP. Bank of America downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of SNP traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 403,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

