China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 27th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CREG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 116,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. China Recycling Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
China Recycling Energy Company Profile
China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
