China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 27th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CREG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 116,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. China Recycling Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.